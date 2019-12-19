Dog Forced To Wear Sunscreen After Groomer Cuts Off All His Hair

A seven-year-old white coloured Samoyed dog was forced to apply sunscreen on his body after a dog groomer shaved off all his hair. According to reports, the groomer was asked to give the dog just a trim but left the dog looking slightly bald. The incident forced Nanuk to wear a jacket and apply sunscreen to protect himself from a warm Florida climate. Nanuk's owner, Carley Coca, said that she couldn't stop laughing after she saw her dog after the apparent "trim". Coca said that when she came to pick up her dog, she went past without even recognising him. She further added that it took nearly 12 months before the fur came back.

'He is not my dog'

Recalling the incident, Coca said that when she went to pick up Nanuk, the first thing that came out of her mouth was that he was not her dog. She said that the employees assured her that she was looking at her dog and added that she had to call out his name to check as he completely looked like a different breed.

Carley said that her dog liked his new haircut, adding that he was very proud of it. She said that he was a fluffy dog even as a puppy. The 28-year-old owner said that she even asked the groomers if they could trim the hair off his feet and ears. Carley said that the man who had done the trimming was so happy with his work that she had no other option but to smile and let go of the incident.

Carley and her husband Michael said that they found the incident really funny and were relieved when their dog's full coat of hair grew back. Carley said that one needs to be careful with Samoyed hair, adding that she had to use sunscreen and a t-shirt in order to protect Nanuk.

