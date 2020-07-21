COVID-19: California Reports Highest Single-day Increase With Nearly 12,000 New Cases

California reported as many as 11,800 fresh coronavirus cases on July 20. This is the highest increase in infections in California since the start of the pandemic. The United States is the worst-affected country with 38,95,803 confirmed cases and 1,43,032 deaths so far.

Situation worsens in California

This is the biggest one day hike in California since the pandemic has started. If California were a country, it would rank fifth in the world, behind the United States, India, Brazil and Russia with total cases at around 400,000. Most cases in the state are reported from Los Angeles County with a total of 160,000 cases as per July 20. Los Angeles reported a record number of currently hospitalised coronavirus patients for the second day in a row on July 20. Gavin Newsom, the California Democratic Governor, has planned to shut down California again to battle the novel coronavirus. He reportedly ordered that gyms, churches and hair salons will be closed in the 30 hardest-hit counties.

Florida has reported over 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row and Texas has reported 10,000 cases for the fifth day straight. However, reports suggest that California's daily increase number has exceeded the highest daily tally of any European country when the pandemic was at height there. Reportedly, there has been a total of 3.9M cases in the United States as per July 20, with 143,000 deaths. New York tops the list with California right behind it, followed by Florida, Texas and New Jersey respectively.

