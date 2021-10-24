California Wildfires: Hazard Trees To Be Removed After Burnt Tree Falls Atop 4 Firefighter

The US State of California, which has 129 million damaged and hazardous trees from the frequent wildfires spread across 8.9 million acres of land, on October 23, Saturday initiated their removal in a bid to mitigate the risks. An upward of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease, or age were planned to be removed, Associated Press reported, adding that the work kept the nearby highway closed which connects to the Giant Forest, home to the world’s two largest sequoia trees and world's largest by volume General Sherman Tree.

In recent weeks, the state of California witnessed the raging KNP Complex Wildfire that has reportedly ravaged the Sequoia groves located inside the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Last week, at least four firefighting crew battling the blazes were injured after a massive burning tree fell on them after approximately 3:00 pm. The lightning-caused KNP Complex wildfire erupted on Sept. 9 and has charred close to 15 giant sequoia groves.

[Flames burn up a tree in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest. Credit: AP]

The state officials dispatched more than 2,000 firefighters to bring the wildfires under control, but so far, 60% was contained after burning down 138 square miles of forest. As the threat of the scorching blazes burning another precious grove abundant in canopies of the towering trees by sending 100-foot flame looms, authorities ordered cutting down the hazard trees and trimming dead branches.

[The giant sequoia, also known as the General Sherman Tree with its base wrapped in a fire-resistant blanket to protect it from the intense heat of approaching wildfires. Credit: AP]

[ A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down. Credit: AP]

Hazard trees run risks of crashing on commuters, visitors, and the cars

The hazard trees could basically crash onto commuters and visitors, and the cars on the section of State Route 180 named ‘Generals Highway’ the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks said Friday in a statement cited by AP. Furthermore, they outlined the risks of such damaged trees creating barriers for emergency and fire response.

Meanwhile, the Cooler weather has somewhat helped slow the flames. Christy Brigham, head of resource management and science for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks reportedly called the incident ‘heartbreaking’. It appears that the two groves — including one with 5,000 trees have been seared and destroyed by the flames, and at least two burnt trees fell in Giant Forest this week. In order to preserve some of the unique giant trees, the firefighting crew wrapped fire-resistant material around their bases. The full extent of the damage in the park is yet to be determined.

[County of Santa Barbara Fire Department firefighters extinguish a roadside fire next to train tracks off of the U.S. 101 highway. Credit: AP]

[A helicopter drops water on a wildfire. Credit: AP]

[A firefighter watches on his fire engine as smoke rises from a wildfire. Credit: AP]

[Firefighters battle scorching blazes as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif. Credit: AP]