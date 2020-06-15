California Woman Apologises For Calling Cops Over Filipino Man's Black Lives Matter Art

A woman from California, who previously called the cops over a black Filipino man stencilling ‘Black Lives Matter’ using chalk in his own property, has now apologized for her "racist" behaviour. Lisa Alexander, in a statement released on June 14 said she was "deeply sorry" and asked "Mr Juanillo" if she could personally have a coffee with him.

The videotaped encounter, which is all over the internet now, happened last week when Alexander confronted San Francisco resident James Juanillo writing 'Black lives matter' on the front wall of his own house. The clip of the incident shows the white woman saying that he was “illegally writing “ on the wall of a private property adding that she knew the owner. Later it was found that Juanillo owned the building. The clip posted by Junaillo on Twitter ends with him noting, "This is why Black Lives Matter'

Woman issues apology

However, in the apology letter, "Karen" admitted that she was apologetic for questioning him about what was he doing in front of his home Writing that she should have “minded her own business” she added that that last 48 hours had taught her damage caused by being naive and ignorant to racial inequalities.

“I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learnt a painful lesson. I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from the experience," she wrote in the letter.

She ended her apology by saying that she would love to have coffee with Juanillo so she could apologise in person and share a dialogue, continue to learn and be a better person. Black Lives Matter protests which started after the death of George Floyd has now spread outside mainland US, with people vandalising and demolishing statues of "racist" leaders.

