Real Madrid's Marcelo Takes Knee After Goal Vs Eibar, Shows 'Black Lives Matter' Support

Spanish giants Real Madrid marked off an impeccable LaLiga restart on Sunday, humiliating Eibar 3-1 at Alfredo di Stefano. The game saw the pair of Sergio Ramos and Marcelo score for Zinedine Zidane, apart from the opener from Toni Kroos. However, the game saw the impact of the Black Lives Matter campaign when Real Madrid vice-captain Marcelo took a knee against the killing of George Floyd after scoring against Eibar.

Real Madrid vs Eibar highlights: Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos score for Zidane

Real Madrid marked off a magnificent LaLiga restart when Toni Kroos struck the first goal of the game in the 4th minute. Striker Karim Benzema produced a moment of brilliance as he dribbled past two Eibar players in the penalty area before passing it back to the German international who stood unmarked at the edge. Kroos, often known for his pacy shots and volleys, didn't disappoint again, striking it towards the goal.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was back in his groove when he initiated an attack against Eibar from the backline, partnering well with Benzema and Eden Hazard. Benzema put in a startling cross towards the Belgian who could've had an open shot on goal. He rather passed it on towards the Real Madrid captain, who scored the second goal of the night with a simple tap-in.

Real Madrid vs Eibar highlights: Marcelo takes a knee

Marcelo scored the third goal for Real Madrid in the 37th minute when Eden Hazard raced in the Eibar defence, attempting to score, but Dmitrovic produced a magnificent save but couldn't hold on to the ball. Just then, Marcelo received the ball courtesy of a defensive mistake by the Eibar defence. The Brazil international, without any delay, struck the ball towards the goal, leaving Dmitrovic clueless. Marcelo marked off his first LaLiga goal for the campaign with a special tribute as he took a knee, lending his support to the Black Lives Matter campaign.

The second half saw Zidane make several changes in the lineup, courtesy of the five-substitution rule. Taking advantage of Real Madrid's sloppiness in the latter half, Eibar scored their first and the only goal, when Pedro Bigas struck a shot at Thibaut Courtois, whose mistake led to the goal.

Real Madrid to play Valencia on Thursday

Real Madrid's win against Eibar takes their tally to 59 points in LaLiga. On the other hand, Barcelona lead the chart with 61 points, after their stunning victory against Mallorca on Saturday. Los Blancos will next play Valencia on Thursday (Friday according to IST) at Alfredo di Stefano.

