FBI Says 'fake Trump' Supporters Did Not Attempt US Capitol Breach

The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on March 2, said that the January 6 attack on the US Capitol Complex was not organized by people posing as Trump supporters. Speaking at the Senate hearing, Chris Wray told Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin that there was no evidence as of yet which confirmed that the attempted coup was organized by “fake supporters” of the former President. While it might be just another development in the FBI’s probe, the revelation could be crucial to Republicans, some of whom believe that it was Democrats who dressed up as MAGA supporters and mobbed the Capitol.

On January 6, the Capitol building was locked down and police moved in with guns drawn as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations. National Guard troops were deployed and a citywide curfew called for shortly after dusk, as rioters continued to occupy the seat of Congress for hours. As per the latest inputs, five people have lost their lives in violence.

'Fight like hell'

Former President Donald Trump, who asked his followers to “fight like hell”, was acquitted in a Senate trial after Democrats fell short of 10 votes. Trump’s Jan. 6 speech did not alone incite his supporters to storm the Capitol, Democrats said. The speech, rather, was the culmination of a monthslong campaign by Trump that primed the violence. The impeachment managers argued that even before the November 3 vote, Trump had asserted that he could only lose through voter fraud.

Trump filed multiple lawsuits and refused to concede sending the otherwise peaceful transition of power into jeopardy. He and his allies also presented multiple conspiracy theories. Trump’s attorneys blasted the impeachment as a “complete charade” imposed on the country by an opposition party “obsessed with impeaching Mr Trump from the very beginning of his term.” His attorneys argued that the Mob attack was not a result of Trump’s campaigns but was rooted in Democrats inability to curb the Black Lives Matter Protests that started last year

