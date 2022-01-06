Capitol Riots: US Attorney Gen Commits To Hold Jan 6 Perpetrators Accountable For Violence

The United States Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday, January 5, committed that those involved in the January 6 Capitol riot must be held accountable. Merrick Garland asserted that the Justice Department is committed to hold all the “perpetrators” accountable for January 6, whether they were present at the Capitol or have been involved criminally for “assault on democracy”. Garland made the remarks on the first anniversary of the Capitol riot.

“The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy. We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Merrick Garland said in his remarks.

US Capitol riots 'unprecedented attack' on democracy: Attorney Gen Merrick Garland

Garland called the Capitol riot, “an unprecedented attack” on democracy. He insisted that they are aware of the questions raised over the time required for the investigation. The US Attorney General highlighted that their answer will remain the same with respect to any ongoing investigation, “as long as it takes and whatever it takes for justice to be done.” In his remarks, Garland lauded the efforts of Capitol Police officers, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers and other law enforcement officers who protected the Capitol on January 6. He added that the police officials showed “what true courage looks like.”

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks Regarding First Anniversary of the Attack on the Capitolhttps://t.co/elV8ecJbgj — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) January 5, 2022

Recalling the incident in detail, Garland stated that perpetrators punched law enforcement officers and officers had been assaulted with pipes and poles. He added that the officer had been dragged down the stairs by perpetrators and they even assaulted and targeted journalists. Merrick Garland pointed out that the members of the Senate and the House of Representatives had to be evacuated due to the increasing number of people breaching the Capitol.

Explaining details regarding the investigation, he mentioned that so far, they have issued over 5,000 subpoenas and search warrants. The investigators have seized around 2,000 devices, pored through over 20,000 hours of video footage, and searched 15 terabytes of data and received more than 300,000 tips from ordinary citizens. Furthermore, Garland revealed that as of today, they have charged more than 725 people in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, for their roles in the Capitol attack. On January 6 in 2021, the US Capitol was attacked when the lawmakers met to affirm the presidential election results.

Image: AP