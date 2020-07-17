'China Engaging In Economic Blitzkrieg' To Surpass US As Superpower': US Attorney General

The US-China rivalry escalated further on Thursday as US Attorney General William Bar accused China of engaging in "economic blitzkrieg" in order to surpass America as the world's distinguished superpower.

During his speech in Michigan, William Bar accused the Chinese government of a "mercantilist" approach towards business and trade.

"The People's Republic of China is now engaged in an economic blitzkrieg -- an aggressive, orchestrated, whole-of-government, and indeed, whole-of-society campaign to seize the commanding heights of the global economy and to surpass the United States as the world's preeminent superpower," William Bar said.

READ | Follow India’s Lead To Ban TikTok, Other Chinese Apps: US Congress Members Urge Trump

READ | China Becomes First Economy To Grow Since Virus Pandemic

'Give up Chinese dependency'

The top US legal officer further said that China does not only intend to join the ranks of advanced industrial economies in the world, but to replace them altogether. He warned against US dependence on China for essential goods like medical supplies and asked the American companies to resist Chinese pressure.

"If Disney and other American corporations continue to bow to Beijing, they risk undermining both their own future competitiveness and prosperity, as well as the classical liberal order that has allowed them to thrive."

Tensions between China and the US continue to heighten over a score of issues including the South China Sea, Hong Kong, trade and Coronavirus pandemic.

READ | China Imposes Sanctions On US Lockheed Martin Over Arms Sales To Taiwan

READ | 'Americans Have To Choose Between Two Old Men; Tragedy Of US Democracy': China's Stooge

(With inputs from agency)