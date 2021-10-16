China, Russia Developing 'new Bioweapons Alliance' To Counter US Influence, Hegemony

The People’s Republic of China and Russia are building a new bioweapons alliance to counter the US influence and hegemony as a part of the global strategy. The two superpowers are bolstering defense and cooperation to leverage their military power in Asia and corner Big Brother amid the regional rivalry and tussle for the geopolitical power. A report carried by The Times of Israel newspaper claims that the two nations have been developing alliances for biological weapons to corner the US. While the US accuses the PRC of spreading the novel coronavirus, which it claims, had leaked out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Beijing in a countermeasure has tightened its grip on the US by making appeals to the United Nations to ensure that the US abides by its convention on biological weapons.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, China and Russia stated: “In light of rapid advances in the field of science and technology with dual-use capabilities, the risk of biological agents being used as weapons has increased”. The statement was issued after earlier last week, the foreign ministers for the two countries attended the arms control committee of the UN’s Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction also known as the Bio-Weapons Convention (BWC). BWC, which does not have an inspection mechanism, prohibits the stockpiling and use of biological weaponry. Both China and Russia, for the first time, jointly challenged the US.

In the statement, the two communist nations outlined: “In this context [China and Russia] would like to call for attention that the United States and its allies’ overseas military biological activities (over 200 US biological laboratories are deployed outside its national territory, which functions in an opaque and non-transparent manner) cause serious concerns and questions among the international community over its compliance with the BWC.”

China, Russia claim they 'dismantled' bioweaponry stockpile

According to Times of Israel, China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Geng Shuang, called for the UN to push the US to legally bind to the BWC protocol, adding that the two nations believe that “such activities pose serious risks for the national security of [Russia and China], and are detrimental to the security of the relevant region”. The progress on the implementation of the BWC on part of the UN has been slower due to the lack of a formal verification mechanism. China has, although, signed a declaration that it is in compliance with its BWC obligations and that it has never had an active BW program. It states that in 1997 that it had a small offensive CW program that has now been dismantled. Meanwhile, Russia states that the Soviet Union pursued “an extensive and offensive BW program” throughout the 1970s and 1980s. But since joining the BWC in 1992, Russia expressed the commitment to the destruction of its biological weapons.