TikTok User Claims NBA Player Sneaked Her Into Orlando Bubble, Posts Proof On Social Media

A few weeks ago, Houston Rockets star Danuel House Jr was sent back home from the NBA bubble. House allegedly sneaked in an Instagram model into the NBA bubble, though he continued to deny the accusations during the investigation that was launched. The NBA has had strict protocols in place at Walt Disney World, allowing only family members and partners into bubble after the playoffs began. However, a TikTok user recently claimed that she was sneaked into the bubble by an NBA player.

TikTok user claims an NBA player sneaked her into the Orlando bubble

On Thursday, Barstool Sports uploaded a video of a TikTok user – hannmaile – on Instagram. The video was apparently uploaded by Han herself on her TikTok, without the knowledge of the unnamed NBA player. According to Han, the NBA player paid $7,000 to sneak her inside the bubble and had no idea she was making and uploading the video.

"Daddy Gang and everyone listening, we have infiltrated new territory," Han says at the start of the video, shooting a video of herself in the mirror before showing the Grand Floridan hotel room in the NBA bubble, where she was quarantined. She proceeds to show the letter by the hotel which wished her a warm welcome whilst listing a set of rules for her. After that, she takes her viewers inside the fridge, which she claimed was stocked for her.

NBA Player Paid $7K And Flew Out TikTok User Hanmaile To Sneak Into The NBA Bubble

And it wasn’t Danuel House. — 3rd Coast Sports Head 🇳🇬🇧🇯 (@mccauley713) September 24, 2020

On a real though, regarding that girl who's in the bubble we need an NBA investigation. @NBA — G (@garymbo) September 24, 2020

Why do they always snitch lol (I know the answer) — 🆙🏀 (@WayMoreUptempo) September 24, 2020

Prob just made that shit up for clout — zion (@ziontoonutty) September 24, 2020

Damn Danuel 😂 — Bing James💎 (@BiingJames) September 24, 2020

Barstool Sports also ended up tagging their two-year podcast "Call Her Daddy". The podcast is known for its bold stories. Some comments condemned the behaviour, while some expected players to sneak people into the NBA bubble. Many fans called out the NBA player for spending that amount of money on sneaking her in. "Prob just made that sh*t up for clout," wrote one user.

Han (or IG user @hannmaile) herself, boasts 2981 followers on Instagram. While she posts often on Instagram, she frequently uploads videos on TikTok. As sneaking people into the NBA bubble has repercussions, the name of the player involved is yet to be revealed. The NBA hasn't released any official statement about the matter.

Danuel House bubble girl incident

However, looking back at Danuel House Jr's incident, the player involved is likely to be sent back home amid the ongoing Conference Finals. Houston Rockets' House, who denied sneaking the model in, apparently cheated on his wife with whom he has three kids. Shortly after he was sent back, his wife deleted all photos with him on her social media, while also sharing a story which read "Reap what you sow". The video uploaded by Han was apparently filmed at the Grand Floridan hotel, where no team is currently staying. All teams are currently residing at the Gran Destino, as only four NBA teams are left in the bubble.

(Image credits: AP)