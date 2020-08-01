US Imposes Sanction On Chinese Paramilitary Commander For Human Rights Abuse In Xinjiang

Amid the soaring tension between Washington and Beijing, the Trump administration on Friday, July 31 took a new aim at China and imposed sanctions on a major paramilitary organisation and its commander for alleged human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

As per reports, the sanctions freeze any assets the targets may have in the US jurisdiction and also bars US citizens from doing business with them. The sanctions are imposed on the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, its commander and former political commissioner for alleged abuses of Uighur Muslims including mass arbitrary detentions, forced labour and torture.

Holding 'human rights abusers accountable'

The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, “The United States is committed to using the full breadth of its financial powers to hold human rights abusers accountable in Xinjiang and across the world”.

He further informed that the sanctions were imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act, which authorises the administration to penalise human rights abuses abroad.

As per reports, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the officials targeted — Commander Pheng Jiarui, and the former commissioner Sun Jinlong — would only be subject to US visa restrictions.

US denounces Hong Kong election postponement

US authorities announced the penalties as the White House denounced authorities in Hong Kong for postponing local government elections because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per reports, the White House criticised out at the postponement of the upcoming Honk Kong election in a harsh tone that is likely to draw accusations of hypocrisy from China as Trump, earlier in the day, suggested US elections be postponed to prevent fraud with mail-in ballots.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “We condemn the Hong Kong government’s decision to postpone for one year its legislative council elections and to disqualify opposition candidates”.

She further added, “This action undermines the democratic processes and freedoms that have underpinned Hong Kong’s prosperity and this is only the most recent in a growing list of broken promises by Beijing”.

(With agency inputs)

