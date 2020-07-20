You Are Like A Cold War 'Gang Of 4'...: No Trump In China Stooge's Lament List

In the latest attack against the United States Administration, Chinese Mouthpiece Global Times Editor Hu Xijin balmed the US' top leadership for inciting China-US hatred. The Chinese 'mission media' stooge said Mike Pompeo, Robert O’Brien, William Barr and Mark Esper take turns to attack the Communist Party of China. Labeling them as a Cold war 'Gang of four' he further alleged that if in future there is cold war than US Secretary Pompeo should be held responsible.

Earlier the Chinese stooge had called United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the 'common enemy to mankind' over the growing differences between the United States and China on issues like Coronavirus pandemic and the Hong Kong security law. Pompeo on Sunday responding to the stooge's allegation of being termed as 'the common enemy to mankind' said that his administration is 'doing the right thing for the people of America' while addressing the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa.

Soon after Pompeo countered the allegation, the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times Editor took to Twitter and said "You, O’Brien, Barr and Esper take turns to attack CPC and incite China-US hatred. You are like a cold war “Gang of Four”. If you finally bring cold war back to the world, you are indeed the common enemy of mankind".

On Thursday the Chinese stooge also accused Pompeo of destroying 'basic civilization of diplomacy between major powers'. His accusation came in response to US President Donald Trump signing the Hong Kong Autonomy Act and the related executive orders which aim to end the preferential treatment given by the US to Hong Kong.

US-China's deteriorating relations

The US-China relations have drastically deteriorated as the US has taken a number of measures against China. Trump has been blaming China since the outbreak of Coronavirus and has pulled out from the World Health Organisation (WHO), citing its bias towards China. He also recently said that his administration is mulling over the US-China trade deal amid tensed relations with Beijing.

The US has also announced visa bans on senior Chinese officials involved in restricting access to foreigners to the sensitive region of Tibet and reaffirmed its support for 'meaningful autonomy' for Tibetans. Moreover, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that they are considering a ban on TikTok and warned American citizens from using Chinese-origin applications.

