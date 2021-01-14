CIA Conducts Twitter Poll Asking Netizens To Identify Island Nation; Can You Guess?

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States, which is very active on Twitter and often shares informative posts to enlighten users, recently conducted a poll asking netizens to identify a country through an aerial view image. CIA took to the micro-blogging platform on Tuesday and asked users to identify the country from the image. The agency also provided a hint and three options to choose from as netizens voted to identify the country.

'What country is this?'

"What island country is this?" CIA asked while sharing the image. It further added that the country is the first in the world to celebrate New Year's day each year and is four times the size of Washington DC, the capital city of the US. CIA gave three options to choose from - Iceland, Samoa, and Kiribati. Netizens overwhelmingly voted for Samoa, which received 47% of the total votes after the conclusion of the poll.

#TuesdayTrivia #WhereInTheWorld



What island country is this?



Hint: It is one of the first to celebrate New Year's Day each year, and it is four times the size of Washington, DC. — CIA (@CIA) January 12, 2021

However, the CIA in an add-on post informed that the correct answer is actually Kiribati and not Samoa, sharing a link to its website with added information about the island country. The international date line goes around Kiribati on the map, which makes it the easternmost country in the world and hence, it makes it the first nation each year to celebrate New Year's Day. The small island country was a British colony before it gained its independence in 1979 and changed its name from the Gilbert Islands to Kiribati.

The country was also under the occupation of Japanese forces during World War II before the United States Army won major victories on the islands of Makin and Tarawa. After the UK granted independence to the island nation, the US relinquished all claims in a friendship treaty with Kiribati. The country became a full member of the United Nations in 1999 and is also part of the World Bank, IMF, Commonwealth of Nations. With a population of little more than 1,00,000, Kiribati is one of the least developed nations in the world.

