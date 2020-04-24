Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Jasprit Bumrah Hails His Mumbai Indians Icon

Jasprit Bumrah came forward to wish his Mumbai Indians icon, Sachin Tendulkar, on the occasion of his 47th birthday on Friday. Sachin was greeted by his fans, well-wishers, celebrities, and the cricketing fraternity on social media.

'True Inspiration': Jasprit Bumrah

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the premier fast bowler called Tendulkar a 'True Inspiration' on the cricket field and off it and then wished him a great day.

To a true inspiration, on the cricket field and off it, happy birthday Sachin sir, I hope you have a great day. 🎂 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/0iRdZX0FDk — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 24, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Vinod Kambli’s special wish for a special friend

In this Sachin Tendulkar birthday special, Vinod Kambli took to Twitter and uploaded a 51-second video of himself singing Mukesh Mathur’s classic Maine Tere Liye Hi Saat Rang Ke from the 1970 Bollywood movie Anand. In the caption, the former cricketer wrote that this song is a “tribute” to all the “wonderful” years the two have been together. Vinod Kambli then concluded the caption by wishing a “Happiest Birthday” to the ‘Master Blaster’.

Sachin Tendulkar birthday during India lockdown

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic and India lockdown situation, Sachin Tendulkar recently stated that he will not be celebrating his 47th birthday. A source close to the 2011 World Cup-winning hero confirmed the same to the PTI a day before his birthday. According to the source, the cricketer will stay indoors and honour India lockdown.

