Mumbai Police Share 'savage' Lockdown Meme On Instagram, Netizens Hail 'underground Memer'

With Coronavirus lockdown in place, the Mumbai police department has been leading the pack in the country when it comes to raising awareness about the deadly infection and safety measures on social media.

Known for their quick wit and humour, Mumbai police have come up with creative ways to raise awareness about COVID-19 through their social media handles. With a subtle dose of humour, the police department recently took to Instagram to urge people to follow the lockdown restrictions.

Mumbai police posted an image which showed two options that people can choose from amid the current situation. While the first option was ‘lockdown’, the second option was blank. The post also included an instruction at the bottom which read, “Tap to reveal the second option”. Meanwhile, the caption of the post read, “Not that we will make you uncomfortable, but there's no place like home right?”

‘The real boss’

Once you tap the image, ‘lockup’ pops up as the second option tagged on the post. Thus, in a great play of wit, the Mumbai police have once again asked people to abide by the lockdown measures or be ready to be ‘locked up’ for violations. The Instagram users surely loved the post and flooded the comment section with praises for the department.

While one internet user wrote, “Hats off to the creativity!,” another user added, “Damn! That's so creative!”. A user even asked, "What!, are you underground memer?”. “My goodness! Showing who’s the real boss. Nailed it. And it's time we need this ultimatum or we’d never be free of this virus,” added another user.

Ever since the nationwide lockdown has been announced, the Mumbai police have used Twitter as a medium to raise awareness as well as give people some form of meme goal at the time of crisis.

Last week, the department used Sarabhai vs Sarabhai memes to make people aware of the importance of wearing masks and practising social distancing. It has also shared Powerpuff Girls memes and Harry Potter post to inform citizens about the deadly infection. Indian Premier League and old Vodafone advertisements have also found a mention in the Mumbai police awareness campaign.

