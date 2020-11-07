Conceding? Trump's First Response After Joe Biden Is Declared 2020 US Election Winner Out

Update: Donald Trump's full statement after networks declaring Joe Biden as the 2020 US Presidential Election winner is out.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.

“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

The statement was issued while Trump was golfing at his club in Virginia.

US President Donald Trump has issued his first response since his Democratic party opponent Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US Elections as per multiple US media networks.

According to AFP, Donald Trump says that Joe Biden is 'rushing to falsely pose' as the US election winner, after multiple US media networks including AP as well as CNN projected Biden to have won Pennsylvania, pushing him over the crucial 270 electoral college-seat mark required to secure the presidency.

As per AP, meanwhile, "President Trump is not conceding to President-elect Joe Biden, promising unspecified legal challenges."

Just a short while before Biden was projected as the winner, Trump had tweeted the following:

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Trump has ranted and railed against mail-in ballots for months now, with some citing that this may have contributed to not enough of his supporters voting. The counting of mail-in ballots has on the whole benefited Biden, with the former Vice President coming from behind in multiple states, including his home state Pennsylvania. During this process, Trump and his campaign have claimed continuously that he actually won the election and that the mail-in ballots have defrauded the people of the US.

