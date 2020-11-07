Donald Trump's Final Tweet Before Joe Biden Declared 2020 US Election Winner Is So Typical

Mere minutes before numerous US media outlets including CNN and the Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 US Elections, incumbent Donald Trump had tweeted a post that typifies his last 5 years. Ever since he announced his 2016 Presidential run in a speech during which he called Mexicans 'rapists', Trump has used Twitter to great effect to muster his base and peddle his narrative, whether he's extolling his administration's achievements, mounting attacks on his opponents and critics both at home and abroad, or firing without ascertainable meaning or cause, such as the infamous 'Covfefe' episode.

The most followed (soon to be ex-) world leader on the social media platform in his most recent tweet at the time of publishing has written:

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

As is visible, despite Joe Biden having been projected as the winner of the key state of Pennsylvania and presumptively crossing the 270-electoral college votes required to secure the Presidency, Donald Trump has claimed that he has won the election. Of course, there is nothing new in this. Trump tried to claim he'd won on the very night of the election.

His latest claim has been called out by Twitter which has put a caution on his post (Twitter has been doing this a lot of late), stating "Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted". This comes amid the Trump campaign's continued 'scepticism' over mail-in ballots which continue to be counted 4 days after polls closed. Trump has ranted and railed against mail-in ballots for months now, with some citing that this may have contributed to not enough of his supporters voting. The counting of mail-in ballots has on the whole benefited Biden, with the former Vice President coming from behind in multiple states, including his home state Pennsylvania.

At the time of publishing, Trump aide Rudi Giuliani is addressing a gathering voicing these views, and declaring fraud in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and more.

