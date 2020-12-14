'Congratulates World!' Tweets Donald Trump As US Administers First COVID-19 Vaccine

After a critical care nurse in New York was administered the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the USA, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the country and the world. "First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!" tweeted Trump.

Earlier, Trump had termed the FDA's decision to approve the Coronavirus vaccine as a 'medical miracle' and had thanked all the scientists, doctors, and workers for the vaccine. Trump had also stated that his administration had disbursed over two hundred million dollars to Pfizer for the development of over a hundred million doses of the vaccine. Trump further assured that the vaccine will be free for all Americans.

First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Read: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Gets US Aviation Regulator's Approval After FDA

Read: 'Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Will Be Delivered To States On December 14': Army General Perna

First shot of Pfizer administered in US

On Monday morning, nurse Sandra Lindsay received the first shot of the Coronavirus vaccine amidst loud cheers of fellow healthcare workers at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center located in Queens, New York. "I feel hopeful today," she said adding that she hoped to instill public confidence in the vaccine.

The head of Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed on December 14 said that the first doses of Pfizer vaccine would be delivered to states from December 14 morning (local time) onwards. As many as 145 distribution sites would receive vaccine doses on Monday, December 14, 425 sites on Tuesday, December 15 and 66 sites on Wednesday, December 16.

The shipment of vaccine doses, which are being produced locally in Kalamazoo, Michigan began within the next 24 hours. General Gustave Perna stated that the jabs would leave the production facility and be transported to 636 designated locations through United Parcel Service and FedEx hubs. The first doses are expected to be inoculated in the coming week starting with the health workers and nursing home residents.

Read: Trump Promises 'free Vaccines' After Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Earns FDA Nod

Read: US: Vaccine To Be Shipped From Michigan Pfizer Plant