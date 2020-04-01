Coronavirus: Prominent US TV News Anchor Chris Cuomo Tests Positive; Issues Statement

Prominent US TV anchor Christopher Cuomo of CNN on Tuesday tested positive for the novel Coronavirus after experiencing symptoms. Taking to Twitter, Cuomo issued a statement saying that he will be working from his home basement. According to Cuomo, he has been exposed to some people who have been tested positive as well.

In his statement, he stated that he hopes he did not pass on the virus to his children and wife. According to him, the deadly virus can be defeated by being "smart, tough and united." Cuomo's case is reportedly the third Coronavirus case in CNN's workspace in New York City.

Coronavirus in the US

Leading the number of global positive cases of Coronavirus, the United States has become the new epicenter of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. With around 188,530 cases and 3,889 deaths till Wednesday morning, the Donald Trump administration faced momentous criticism for failing to contain the outbreak. From downplaying the Coronavirus threat to disregarding intelligence reports and calling to revive the economy amid a health crisis, Trump over the period has been accused of jeopardizing the country during the health crisis.

Meanwhile, in New York, the total number of positive cases are 75,983, while the total number of deaths have been reported to be 1,550. At present, there are around 858,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 42,151 people across the world. Around 178,099 people have reportedly also recovered.

