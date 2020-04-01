Aaditya Thackeray Has Some Words Of Wisdom On April Fool's Day Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

On the occasion of April fool's day, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has advised the people not to be "fooled" into stepping out of home amidst lockdown and urged them to stay at home to be safe while the entire nation grapples with the deadly and fast-spreading Coronavirus. The Shiv Sena leader took to microblogging platform Twitter to post a tweet in reference to Coronavirus a day ahead of April Fool's Day.

New month, more resolve and more strength to defeat corona, globally. 1st April is April Fools Day. Let’s not be fooled that we can step out.

Stay Home to Stay Safe! #WarAgainstVirus — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 31, 2020

Government measures to combat Coronavirus

The Maharashtra government has taken numerous steps to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. First, gyms, swimming schools, theatres, and all educational institutions in the state were closed until March 31. Thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray imposed Section 144 in the urban areas followed by a complete curfew across the state.

This was superseded by the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 onwards. Since then, Maharashtra CM has repeatedly appealed to everyone, including migrant workers to stay put wherever they are. The state government has set up 262 relief camps across Maharashtra which is providing shelter and food to 70,399 migrant workers.

However, the state is witnessing a massive swell in the number of Coronavirus positive cases. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has surged to 302 while claiming 11 lives. 82 fresh cases have been reported so far on Tuesday, which includes more than 59 cases from Mumbai itself. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that the maximum number of the novel Coronavirus cases were in the Mumbai and Thane region.

As on March 31, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 1,397, of which 35 have succumbed to the virus while 1,238 cases are still active, whereas 123 have been recovered and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.