Coronavirus Crisis: US Expert Says The Pandemic Could Claim 200,000 Lives In US

The United States can expect over 200,000 fatalities caused by the coronavirus pandemic, one of the leading members from the White House Coronavirus Task Force predicted while speaking to the US media. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said on a popular US TV show, that models and research indicated that the novel coronavirus will impact millions of Americans. He was quoted saying that the pandemic could easily claim over 100,000 to 200,000 lives, although, the leading expert stressed that the prediction “might change”.

Fauci, who has been coronavirus task force's advocate for emergency containment measures has been critical of President Donald Trump’s optimistic outlook about the lockdown and social distancing. He told the state television that the situation in the New York and New Orleans was alarming, and was getting worse by each day. He added that the case toll might spiral out of hand, developing a serious situation in other states. Currently, the United States has over 142,735 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease, and at least four new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins tally.

'Hoarding' ventilators

According to reports, President Donald Trump had earlier backed out of imposing a quarantine on the states of New York, and neighbouring states. He has, instead, issued the “strong travel advisory” to keep people “away from virus hotspots”, according to reports. The US president tweeted, “Quarantine will not be necessary," and issued a policy to curb the contagion spread as of March 16. It is due to be re-evaluated this week as cases in the US surge drastically, as per media reports. Mayors and Governor across several states, including New York’s Andrew Cuomo, have appealed for the equipment from the Federal government. Trump, however, accused state hospitals of “hoarding” the ventilators and stealing the masks in the press conference earlier.

