Alan Merrill Of ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Fame Passes Away After Contracting Coronavirus

Musician Alan Merrill passed away in New York aged 69. He died as a result of his battle with coronavirus amid the worldwide outbreak of the disease. Alan Merrill is also widely known for his track, I Love Rock 'n' Roll.

ALSO READ | Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19 For 4th Time; Leaves Family Concerned

Alan Merrill passes away

Songwriter Alan Merrill’s daughter Laura took to social media to share the heartbreaking news with fans. While talking about the same, Laura added: “The Coronavirus took my father this morning. I was given 2 minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out”.

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher Shares Evocative Poem On Life Amid Coronavirus Crisis & Lockdown

Laura Merrill went on to add that after she was rushed out of the hospital, she walked all the way home. She revealed that when she reached home, she got the news that her father, Alan Merrill had passed away. While talking about the same, she went on to say, “I walked 50 blocks home still with hope in my heart. The city that I knew was empty. I felt I was the only person here and perhaps in many ways I was. By the time I got in the doors to my apartment I received the news that he was gone”.

Laura Merrill went on to add how she will not be able to bid goodbye to her father with a proper funeral due to coronavirus. She said how her father has been “the greatest love of my life”. While penning a heartfelt note, she told how she will not be able to hug her father anymore.

ALSO READ | Jon Bon Jovi Believes His Son Jacob Contracted 'mild' Coronavirus

Here is Laura Merrill’s post:

Alan Merrill gained a huge amount of worldwide popularity for his 1975 hit song, I Love Rock 'n' Roll. The singer wrote the song originally while he was still a part of the band, The Arrows. The song later went on to become a huge hit for Joan Jett & the Blackhearts in 1982.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Set To Be Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Crisis, No Mega Auction Next Year: Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.