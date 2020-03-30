Staples Hours And Senior Hours Amidst The Coronavirus Crisis

Staples is one of the renowned retail stores in America. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company has changed its working timings. The company also has an online store where the customer can purchase products. For a limited time, it is also providing free delivery services for its consumers. If you are searching for Staples near you or want to know its timings, take a look at Staples hours during the COVID-19 crisis.

Staples hours - Is the retail store open?

Staples hours are from 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays. Saturday working hours are from 12 pm to 5 pm and the store remains closed on Sundays. Staples senior hours are from 9 am to10 am which is one hour early than the usual timings.

Precautions taken by Staples during Coronavirus

The company has advised its associates to wash their hands every 30 minutes and to stay home if they feel sick. Staples is also letting fewer people enter their stores to avoid crowds. It is also making sure that social distancing is maintained that is 6 feet between every person inside the store.

At this unprecedented time, we’re doing everything we can to continue to support our community while keeping employees and customers safe. Read more from CEO Sandy Douglas: https://t.co/93OpBbEVy1 pic.twitter.com/O9APjQd4zl — Staples (@Staples) March 25, 2020

Staples' social media

The company is also quite active on social media and keeps sharing valuable information on its social media account. It recently confirmed that it will not raise the prices of its goods due to the crisis. Furthermore, the company also stated that it is against its policies.

