The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: US Becomes First Country To Record More Than 2,000 Deaths In 24 Hours

US News

United States has become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day. A total of 2,108 people died from the virus in past 24 hrs.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

The United States has become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day. A total of 2,108 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

READ | Trump Sends Out Easter Message Amid Virus

The country has now recorded 18,586 deaths, coming close to overtaking Italy as the country with the highest death toll. The latest figures for Italy show 18,849 deaths. The US is also approaching half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 496,535 – an increase of 35,098 in the past 24 hours. 

However, the number of newly hospitalised patients in the hardest-hit state of New York has dropped to a one per cent increase. As of Friday, the New York metropolitan area accounted for more than half the nation’s over 18,000 deaths, with other hot spots in places such as Detroit, Louisiana, and Washington, D.C.

The worldwide death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 101,000 amid about 1.6 million cases and more than 372,000 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

READ | Trump Feels No Need For Crisis Counsel From Predecessors

Trump on the fight against Coronavirus

In the thick of Coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump gives a ray of hope to people, asserting that the 'invisible enemy' will be eradicated soon. Trump first used the phrase 'Invisible enemy' in a March 16 coronavirus task force press conference, saying, “No matter where you look, this is something—it’s an invisible enemy.”

Taking to Twitter, the US President stated the Coronavirus 'will be soon in full retreat'. 

READ | 'If China A Developing Country, Make US One Too' Says US Prez Donald Trump

READ | 'Invisible Enemy Will Be Soon In Full Retreat': Donald Trump On Fight Against Coronavirus

(With agencies input)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Prashant Kishor
PRASHANT KISHOR'S VIRTUAL KITCHEN
Assam
ASSAM SEALS 'HOTSPOT' AT GUWAHATI
COVID-19
'16,002 TESTS CONDUCTED IN 1 DAY'
China
CHINA SLAMS TRUMP'S ATTACK ON WHO
Yuvraj Singh
YUVRAJ ON IND-PAK CONTEST
IndiGo
INDIGO TAKES A DIG AT VISTARA