Coronavirus: US Becomes First Country To Record More Than 2,000 Deaths In 24 Hours

The United States has become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day. A total of 2,108 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The country has now recorded 18,586 deaths, coming close to overtaking Italy as the country with the highest death toll. The latest figures for Italy show 18,849 deaths. The US is also approaching half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 496,535 – an increase of 35,098 in the past 24 hours.

However, the number of newly hospitalised patients in the hardest-hit state of New York has dropped to a one per cent increase. As of Friday, the New York metropolitan area accounted for more than half the nation’s over 18,000 deaths, with other hot spots in places such as Detroit, Louisiana, and Washington, D.C.

The worldwide death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 101,000 amid about 1.6 million cases and more than 372,000 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

Trump on the fight against Coronavirus

In the thick of Coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump gives a ray of hope to people, asserting that the 'invisible enemy' will be eradicated soon. Trump first used the phrase 'Invisible enemy' in a March 16 coronavirus task force press conference, saying, “No matter where you look, this is something—it’s an invisible enemy.”

Taking to Twitter, the US President stated the Coronavirus 'will be soon in full retreat'.

The Invisible Enemy will soon be in full retreat! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

(With agencies input)