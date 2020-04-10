'Invisible Enemy Will Be Soon In Full Retreat': Donald Trump On Fight Against Coronavirus

In the thick of Coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump gives a ray of hope to people, asserting that the 'invisible enemy' will be eradicated soon. Trump first used the phrase 'Invisible enemy' in a March 16 coronavirus task force press conference, saying, “No matter where you look, this is something—it’s an invisible enemy.”

Taking to Twitter, the US President stated the Coronavirus'will be soon in full retreat'.

The Invisible Enemy will soon be in full retreat! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

US has recorded over 435,289 confirmed cases with at least 14,818 fatalities. However, US President has said that American doctors are going to come up with “very special” things. Moreover while talking about hydroxychloroquine pills, Trump claimed that US has stocked up to 30 million such medicines that without any scientific evidence are believed to have shown positive results in some of the COVID-19 patients.

Trump says America's economy will 'boom'

While the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus continues to tighten its grip around the world, United States President Donald Trump shared an optimistic vision for his country after it reopens. Trump tweeted on April 8 that once his “great country” reopens and the lockdown is lifted, their “economy will boom” in a way that people have not seen before. The US President even said that except the people who lost their family to coronavirus infection the ‘the horror of the invisible enemy shall be forgotten’.

Once we OPEN UP OUR GREAT COUNTRY, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten. Our Economy will BOOM, perhaps like never before!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 89,877 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,536,091 people. Out of the total infections, 340,075 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

