COVID-19 Crisis: New York Has Enough Ventilators For Next Six Days, Says Governor

As coronavirus cases in New York cross 92,000, Governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly said that the state has enough ventilators in its stockpile for six more days. While addressing the daily briefing, Cuomo said that he does not think that the federal government is in a position to provide ventilators across the country to the extent that they are going to be needed in the coming days. Currently, the United States has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world. With more than 277,000 infected cases, the deadly virus has also claimed almost 7,402 lives in the country.

The New York Governor also noted that earlier this week, the state released around 400 ventilators to NY city and authorities would also distribute ventilators based on need in the weeks to come. Furthermore, Cuomo said that the state also has 2,200 in its stockpile, but around 350 people severely infected by the virus are coming into hospitals every night needing such breathing assistance for which the state still needs more hospital beds to prepare for. He also said that he was concerned about ensuring the state has enough medical professionals and equipment to deal with the peak of the crisis.

Cuomo also informed that the state was constructing temporary hospitals at places such as Javits centre and Brooklyn cruise terminal to add beds for coronavirus patients. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on March 27 said that the country will be making more than 100,000 ventilators in the next 100 days. According to reports, the White House has been working with ten different companies to manufacture ventilators. Having ramped up the production of ventilators and other medical equipment, Trump said that his administration will be distributing ventilators throughout the world to other countries as well.

‘Large acceleration in infections’

According to international media reports, the US federal government currently has approximately 10,000 ventilators. With soaring numbers of infected cases, Trump also said that his administration is taking new action to ensure that America has the medical resources and equipment needed to fight the global pandemic. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has said that US has the potential to become the new epicentre due to a ‘very large acceleration in infections’ in the country.

Coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 59,000 lives worldwide as of April 4. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 205 countries and has infected more than one million people. Out of the total infections, 228,990 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

(Image source: Twitter)

