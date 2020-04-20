As US Covid Deaths Cross 40,000, Here's Trump's Defence For Deciding To Open The Economy

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday slammed the Democrats for politicising the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. In a tweet, Trump wrote that Democrats say that he is trying to open the US economy "too quickly" and added that even if he takes a little more time, they would "loudly chant" that Trump is moving too slowly. The US President said that such comments are just "political talking points" for them but for him "it's about lives & future of our Country!"

Trump on said Sunday that Republicans were “close” to getting a deal with Democrats on another legislative package to help alleviate economic damage done by the coronavirus pandemic. At a White House briefing, the President suggested there could be a resolution by Monday.

Trump's efforts to open up the economy comes even as the number of Coronavirus-related deaths in the US topped 40,000, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University. It showed the number of fatalities countrywide at 40,585, with almost half of them in New York.

'Americans want to be open'

Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the States from the lockdown. A document entitled "Opening Up America" was shared by Trump with the Governors detailing a recommended three-phase plan to reopen States. Before a phased reopening, a State or region has to record a decrease in total COVID-19 cases and positive tests. However, the guidance plan does not specify a timeline for relaxing social distancing restrictions.

"America wants to be open and Americans want to be open. A national shutdown is not a sustainable long-term solution. My administration is issuing new federal guidelines that will allow governors to take a phased and deliberate approach to reopen their individual states," Trump said. Trump also added that re-opening the US economy would be done "one careful step at a time" and called on State Governors to move "very, very quickly, depending on what they want to do".

What is his three-phase plan?

In the 18-page guidance document about the three-phase plan, Trump in the first phase has focussed on the continuation of "social distancing" norms. The White House document also defines 'vulnerable individuals under this phase, and advises them to isolate themselves and take precaution. It also states that "non-essential travel" should be avoided.

In the second phase, Trump's plan suggests reopening schools and organized youth activities, sit-down dining, movie theatres, sporting venues, places of worship, elective surgeries, Gyms, and bars, suggesting them to strictly follow social distancing norms. This phase has however prohibited visits to senior care facilities and hospitals.

In the third phase, Trump's plan allows unrestricted staffing in the workplaces, allows visits to senior care facilities and hospitals while suggests low-risk populations to minimize time spent in crowded environments. Each phase in this plan will last a minimum of 14 days. Trump, on Wednesday, claimed that data shows that the United States has "passed the peak" of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

