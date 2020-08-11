COVID-19: New Cases Emerge Among Students As Schools Reopen In US, Trump Faces Flak

As US President Donald Trump pushed to fully re-open schools in the country, the news of positive cases on the first day of classes in Indiana has sparked a heated debate over the risk of coronavirus infections among students. According to the reports, a leading pedriatic health care stated that more than 97,000 US children had tested positive for the COVID-19 in the previous two weeks of July. The report stated that there were 338,982 cases reported in children since the COVID-19 outbreak as of July 30.

Trump faces criticism

According to the reports, teacher's unions from several parts of the country have planned to hold protests opposing the fully re-opening of schools as the children have the potential to pass infection to the adults. But the US President reportedly argued that the coronavirus poses little threat to children. As per reports, the states that have decided to re-open schools have already begun to face problems as students and staff alike have had to be quarantined after fresh outbreaks in several schools. In the state of Mississippi, the Corinth School District since re-opening has already had to contend with eight confirmed cases of COVID-19.

These eight confirmed cases may have come in contact with dozens of people before their infection was discovered and therefore authorities have requested over 100 people to quarantine themselves as soon as possible. Such coronavirus clusters and subsequent quarantines have undoubtedly disrupted the states plan to reopen schools. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, some states in the US have decided to reopen schools and hold in-person classes. According to reports, despite some states restarting in-person classes, several large cities like Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami have revealed that for the foreseeable future they will continue with online classes and distance learning.

