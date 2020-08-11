Donald Trump 'much More Inclined' To Host G7 Summit After November 3 US Elections

US President Donald Trump has said on Monday that he is considering to postpone the G7 summit until after the November presidential elections. This comes after postponement of the meeting in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. During a press briefing, Trump said that he is ‘inclined’ to do it sometime after the US elections. The G7 presidency, which rotates every year among member countries, is currently held by the US President.

The summit at Camp David scheduled in June was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and after the plan of switching the entire meet to a virtual conference was considered, Donald Trump suggested in May of doing the summit in person in the fall. He reportedly also said that the White House has not yet formally invited the leaders and are still in communication with them. He also spoke about inviting the nations that are not the formal members of G7. Furthermore, when he was asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin would be invited to the meet, he replied in affirmative and called him an “important factor”.

"I'm much more inclined to do it sometime after the election," Trump said at the news briefing. "We were going to do it in September."

"We haven't sent out invitations. We're talking to them," he added.

US invites PM Modi to G7

Few days ago, the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that America has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next G7 summit to enhance the international prosperity network. During India Ideas Summit organised by US-India Business Council, US Secretary of State said that India is a rising US defence and security partner in the Indo-Pacific and its essential for such democracies to work together when there is a challenge posed by Chinese Communist Party.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to New Delhi Ken Juster also lauded India for cooperation and highlighted that it has provided pharmaceuticals for more than 100 countries across the globe.

“We have really transformed a strategic partnership into a comprehensive global strategic partnership, and as the PM said recently, what may be the most important relationship of the 21st century,” said the ambassador.

