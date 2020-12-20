COVID-19 New Variant: WHO Says In 'close Contact' With UK To Learn More About The Virus

World Health Organization on Dec 19 announced that it was in close contact with the UK government to gain more information about the new coronavirus variant. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the organization wrote, "We’re in close contact with UK officials on the new COVID19 virus variant. They’ll continue to share info and results of their analysis and ongoing studies". Further, WHO informed that it will update the Member States and the people as it learns more about this new mutated strand of the SARS-C0V-2 that has been reported in parts of England.

Earlier, scientists in the UK had warned the Boris Johnson administration that there was a new mutated genome of the COVID-19 disease-causing virus which was more contagious and was spreading at a faster rate. This was followed by UK PM backtracking on his earlier announcements related to Christmas rules, as he imposed stricter tier-4 restrictions in London and parts of England. "It is with a very heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned," UK prime minister said during a press conference. "The struggle against COVID is the single biggest crisis the world has faced in my lifetime," he added. PM Johnson cited 'other European countries' while announcing the new sweeping measures to justify the lockdown.

Tougher measures in Scotland

At the conference, Johnson stressed that the UK is, in fact, at a "perilous turning point" and has to act immediately. He warned that the new guidelines could be in place for up to six months if people flouted the restrictions and did not adhere to precaution. The new strand of coronavirus was 70 per cent more communicable and it is now necessary more than ever to upgrade the three-tier restrictions system, Johnson said. UK's Liberal Democrat leaders reportedly accused Johnson of acting too late, for being indecisive and ignoring the warnings earlier. Leader Ed Davey alleged that the UK PM was indecisive and totally failed the country.

Separately, leaders in Scotland and Wales introduced tougher measures. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced at a presser that the people were discouraged from mixing with anybody outside their own households. Travelling along with the outsiders on cars and carpooling was banned, she said.

