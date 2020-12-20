'No Christmas': UK PM Imposes 'Tier 4' Curbs After New Strain Of COVID-19 Variant Detected

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced 'Tier 4' restrictions in several cities across the country due to the rapid spread of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus. All non-essential services, including gyms, swimming pools, cinemas, hairdresser shops, and other retail outlets will remain closed. Social contact restrictions have also been introduced in the 'Tier 4' areas, meaning not more than two people will be allowed to gather in public space. 'Tier 4' restrictions will be reviewed again on December 30 and based on evidence further decision will be taken, said the Prime Minister's office.

The places where 'Tier 4' curbs have been introduced, include Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings, London, and some counties in the East of England. People living in these areas are allowed to leave home for work, childcare purposes, and exercise. However, people with preexisting chronic diseases have been advised to stay at home and go out for exercise only when it is less busy. Meanwhile, places of worship have not been closed as part of the restrictions.

The Christmas bubble policy will no longer apply in 'Tier 4'. Christmas bubbles can continue in 'Tier 1', 'Tier 2', and 'Tier 3' places with up to three households allowed to meet on Christmas Day.

The Prime Minister, his Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance, and the Cabinet agreed that the new strain of the virus has changed the current landscape and urgent action is needed to protect the NHS and save lives. The Prime Minister's office said that there is no evidence at the moment to suggest that the new variant causes a higher mortality rate, that it affects vaccines and treatments, or that testing will not detect cases.

London informs WHO

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday had announced that scientists have identified a new variant of the COVID-19 virus which could spread faster than the previous strain. Based on preliminary modelling data, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread significantly more quickly and could increase R by 0.4 or more. Johnson's CMO Chris Whitty on Saturday said that the United Kingdom has already informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the new strain of the COVID-19 virus.

(Image Credit: AP)

