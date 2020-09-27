US: CDC Lists COVID-19 Halloween Guidelines; Prohibits Trick-or-treating & Crowded Parties

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on September 25 released guidelines prohibiting the activities for Halloween that pose risk of coronavirus transmission. In an official statement, the CDC banned in-person Halloween festivities such as trick-or-treating, crowded parties, or gathering indoor at the haunted houses, even prohibiting citizens to “give out candy to trick-or-treaters”.

“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” CDC warned. “There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween,” the official guidelines read.

While it was allowed for the people to “carve or decorate pumpkins” and put them on display outside their homes, and do the Halloween scavenger hunt with children at a safer distance, the CDC restricted the crowded costume parties, distribution of candies in crowded parking lots, traditional trick-or-treating, going on hayrides or tractor rides, and rural fall festivals among others. These activities have been termed extremely high-risk during the pandemic that could result in cluster outbreaks.

In the advisory, officials also warned people against wearing Halloween masks as a replacement to the coronavirus face coverings or dual-use that could prove to be unsafe in cases of respiratory distress in untested or unidentified cases. CDC recommended the use of coronavirus masks only and restricting oneself from wearing Halloween masks. Further, it issued prohibitory orders on families to host or participate in any in-person festivities that might invite large assembly of people, or involve “screaming”. CDC highlighted the use of alcohol during the national health emergency that could lead to risky behaviour or ill health effects must be avoided. According to health officials, the use of masks, sanitizers, distancing, hand-washing, disinfecting was mandatory on the day of the festivity.

Haunted forests walk-through and other activities

Furthermore, as per the guidelines, US officials allowed relaxation to people for haunted forest walk-through with appropriate mask use, and as long as a small number of people were more than 6 feet apart from each other. “The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus,” the center warned. It also allowed the costume party, held in limited capacity outdoors, provided people wore protective masks and socially distanced.

Visits to pumpkin patches or orchards were allowed and people would have to use hand sanitizers before picking pumpkins or apples for children. In a strict warning, the officials re-iterated that those who contracted the virus or came in contact with someone who was exposed should quarantine at homes and must not loiter outdoors on Halloween. “These considerations are meant to supplement—not replace—any state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations with which holiday gatherings must comply,” the CDC said.

