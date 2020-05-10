COVID-19: US airlines support temperature checks for passengers

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a major US airline trade group has revealed that it supports the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checking the temperatures of passengers as well as crew members. The trade group called Airlines for America represents the largest US airlines, these include American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines.

According to reports, the group said that having temperature checks would add an extra layer of protection for passengers as well as airline and airport employees. The group also stated that temperature checks would also serve another function, they would go a long way in building public trust which is needed to help relaunch air travel and the economy.

As per reports. US officials stated on May 9 that no concrete decision has been reached regarding the matter and a decision would only be possible after extensive dialogue and discussion. It has also been suggested that a pilot program be launched wherein temperature checks are only performed in the largest of US airports.

IATA Backs Use Of Face Masks

The International Air Transport Association has backed suggestions that both the crew and passengers to wear marks on aeroplanes. According to reports, there have also been suggestions that airline leaves the middle seat of every row on flights empty in an effort to continue social dancing norms to a degree but IATA has been vehemently against the idea of leaving the middle seats in aircrafts empty.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 280,451 lives worldwide as of May 10. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and has infected at least 4,101,975 people. Out of the total infections, 1,441,873 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

(Representative Image) (Image Credit AP)

