US Woman Surprises Grandfather With Her Engagement Ring Through A Window; Find Out Why

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a woman in the US shared the news of her engagement with her quarantined grandfather through a glass window. Pictures of Carly Boyd, showing her engagement ring to her grandfather through a glass window have warmed the hearts of netizens. The picture, which was shared on Facebook by The Premier Living & Rehab Centre was flooded with likes and comments.

One of the pictures shared showed Boyd holding her right hand up to her grandfather's window at the Rehab Center in North Carolina in a bid to show her grandfather her engagement ring. Another picture shows the elderly gentleman placing his right hand on the window as his granddaughter held back tears.

'I'm gonna cry'

The heart-wrenching post left netizens in tears. One user wrote, " I'm not gonna cry, I'm not gonna cry... Oh, nevermind I'm crying. This is a beautiful heartbreaking moment. Thank you for sharing." While another wrote, I love this. If there’s a will there’s a way!! We are doing just fine. But please check on the elderly ‘sick neighbours! Especially those that have no one God bless. Yet another wrote, "I’m crying like a baby!! This is love even if it through the glass she wanted him to know face to face not over a phone. Even though it’s hard it’s moments like this that are so precious!! Congrats" Another wrote, "I’m totally ugly crying right now! I went from smiling at the first pic to instantly crying when I saw them touching hands through the window and the sadness on her face"

Read: Chennai-based Company Develops Low-cost Coronavirus Test Kit; Seeking Requisite Approvals

Read: Reddit's ‘ultimate Lift Protection Against Coronavirus’ Hack Leaves People Divided

Recently, a heartwarming picture that showed an 87-year-old patient infected with coronavirus watching the sunset with his doctor outside a hospital took the internet by storm. The doctor was reportedly taking the patient for a CT scan when he asked the elderly man if he wanted to stop and watch the sunset. The patient purportedly said yes to the doctor and then both of them enjoyed the beautiful moment.

Wuhan Uni hospital. A twenty-something doctor from Shanghai was taking a 87yo patient who'd been hospitalised for a month to take a CT scan.

He asked if he wanted to stop to watch the sunset.

He said yes. They enjoyed the moment together. pic.twitter.com/4nzqLZLLGE — Chenchen Zhang🤦🏻‍♀️ is social distancing (@chenchenzh) March 5, 2020

Read: Mesmerizing Photo Of Coronavirus Patient Watching Sunset With Doctor Brightens Internet

Read: Reddit's ‘ultimate Lift Protection Against Coronavirus’ Hack Leaves People Divided