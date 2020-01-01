Coyotes Become Residents Of Trump's $269 Million Golf Course In New York City

United States President Donald Trump was known as a real estate tycoon before being elected in 2016. Among his many sprawling properties is a $269 million golf course in New York City. The golf course is regularly being snooped upon by shrewd and clever coyotes that are comfortably taking over the urban landscape of Detroit and New York. The largely nocturnal carnivores have spread from their ranges in the western US that they can be now found in the lush cities of the east coast.

Read: 'Iran Will Pay A "BIG PRICE" Price' Threatens Trump, After Attack On US Embassy In Iraq

Coyotes are cool

According to Chris Nagy, a wildlife biologist has said that the staff at the golf course thinks the coyotes are cool. But if the coyotes are getting annoying or worrying golfers, the staff will change their minds. Cities like Detroit and New York have become home for these coyotes because redevelopment or economic slowdown has left the urban sites deprived of humans. Nagy says that humans and coyotes will have to respect each other to survive together.

Read: From Imran Khan To Donald Trump: Here Are Some Memorable Political Quotes Of The Decade

Nagy has urged all New Yorkers to respect the visitors and give them plenty of space. Nagy said that coyotes will run away from humans and won't try to harm them. There is a very little chance of them harming any human or attacking them for food. Nagy in 2012, strapped a camera on the base of a tree to prove the presence of coyotes in New York City. And it was part of this project that led him to discover coyotes inside Trump's golf course.

Read: Canadian Broadcaster Says Trump's Missing Scene Was Not Integral To 'Home Alone 2' Plot

Coyote is a smaller relative of the gray wolf and is a canine native to North America. The wild animal weigh up to 50 pounds and are highly adaptable. Coyotes pushed from west to the east, making it to New York City in the 1940s. The animal can cover large distances in search of food and a suitable home and that has led them to the eastern cities of the United States.

Read: 'There Was An Impasse': Editor Of Leading Publication Resigns Over Defending Trump