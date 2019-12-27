Canadian Broadcaster Says Trump's Missing Scene Was Not Integral To 'Home Alone 2' Plot

Canada's national public broadcaster confirmed that it had decided to cut out the United States President Donald Trump's scene from the movie Home Alone 2 and further said that the edit was made before Trump was elected as the POTUS. The CBC spokesperson said on December 26 that 'several' cuts were made in 2014 when they first acquired the movie. The official channel along with the head of Public Affairs of CBC English, Chuck Thompson also said that 'cuts' happen regularly with films that are adapted for television.

CBC responds to criticism that short scene featuring Donald Trump was deleted from movie Home Alone 2, which aired recently. Spokesperson says 'several' cuts made for time. 'These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.' — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) December 26, 2019

CBC’s airing of Home Alone 2 was edited for time. This happens regularly with films adapted for television. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014. — Chuck Thompson (@ChuckTCBC) December 26, 2019

However, Trump took this opportunity to mock Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and said maybe Trudeau did not like his idea for making him contribute more to the NATO deal or trade. In addendum to that, the US President also said the movie 'will never be the same' and just added 'just kidding'. Donald Trump Junior expressed his anger over the scene cut and called it pathetic. Trump had also said previously on December 24 that it was an 'honour' to have worked with the film.

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

‘Pathetic’: Canada’s CBC under fire when Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ disappears from Christmas broadcast https://t.co/zJUij9qrLe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 26, 2019

Trump threatens NATO allies

The recent reference of Trudeau disliking Trump's NATO proposal dates back to earlier this month when the leaders met in London for the 70th anniversary of the military alliance. Trump threatened the 'delinquent' NATO allies among the 27 members who are unable to 'fulfil the commitments' of military defence spending. The US leader reportedly said that there are some countries that are not fulfilling their commitments under the alliance and those countries 'will be dealt with'. Trump said that he might deal with those specific members from a 'trade standpoint' and or in a different way.

The US President was also seen praising the NATO alliance which he had criticized against the financial interests of Washington under his agenda of 'America First'. Trump said that 'NATO is becoming different, much bigger' than what it previously was because the people are now acting on their commitments. Trump also believes that 'it is not fair' to defend the countries in trouble who are unable to contribute at least two per cent of their spending on defence.

