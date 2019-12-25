'There Was An Impasse': Editor Of Leading Publication Resigns Over Defending Trump

A leading publication editor announced his resignation on December 23 after it published an article in favour of the Republican United States President Donald Trump as a reply to another editorial published by a prominent magazine. The publication founded by Reverend Billy Graham, wrote an editorial against Trump on December 19 after the House of Representatives impeached him of two charges; 'abuse of power' and 'obstruction to Congress'. The rebuttal of this article noted the 'firestorm of criticism and dissent' which the article had provoked.

Christianity Today's editor-in-chief, Mark Galli had said that it was 'profoundly immoral' of Trump to attempt and persuade the Ukranian government to investigate against a political rival and called for his removal from the office. However, Christian Post responded with authors John Grano and Richard Land calling the Christianity Today's editorial as 'disdainful, dismissive, elitist posture toward their fellow Christians' and added that it would further fuel a 'long-term damage' to American Christianity than any current prudential support for the US President 'will ever cause'. This reply apparently 'forced' Napp Nazworth to 'make a difficult choice' and leave the site, Christian Post, where he had worked as a political editor since 2011.

Announcement: Today, rather abruptly, I was forced to make the difficult choice to leave The Christian Post. They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump. I can't be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice. ... — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

'There was an impasse'

According to Nazworth, the political section of the publication should 'be an open space for both sides'. He also believes that the opinion of the column represented the opinion of the entire publication and in the case, it would mean 'Christian Post is joining Team Trump'. Nazsworth also said that he had worked in various publications in the past who have both, supported and criticised Trump. However, the former political editor said 'there was an impasse' and they 'couldn't find a compromise' and chose to leave his position at a publication with 'that editorial voice'.

When the editors had disagreements, we would work through them, letting those discussions and debates inform and improve our coverage. Now, CP has chosen to go in a different direction. Like so many other media companies, they've chosen to silo themselves. ... — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

In another statement by Christian Post, they thanked Nazsworth for his 'contribution over these many years' and wished him the best. The original article by Christianity Today had drawn controversy for several days with even Trump replying that no other US President has 'ever done what I have done' for religion.

I guess the magazine, “Christianity Today,” is looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist/communist bent, to guard their religion. How about Sleepy Joe? The fact is, no President has ever done what I have done for Evangelicals, or religion itself! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

