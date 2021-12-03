Days Before Michigan School Shooting, Teachers Expressed Concern Over Suspect's Behaviour

Ethan Crumbley, who killed four of his classmates and injured seven more in a shooting spree at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan was acting "disturbed" according to two of the teachers at Oxford High School. The county sheriff stated that two teachers expressed concern over the 15-year-old Ethan's behaviour in the days leading up to the shooting spree. On Monday, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN that a teacher in the classroom saw and heard something that she felt was troubling.

Bouchard also stated that Crumbley met with school administrators for counselling, and his parents were contacted, who were summoned shortly after 10 am on Tuesday, the morning of the shooting when another separate teacher in a different classroom witnessed some behaviour that they believed was alarming, and they brought the boy down to an office, according to the Hill. Crumbley was allowed to stay at school after the parents had departed. Bouchard said that they are investigating what happened at the meeting. At 12:51 pm the same day, authorities got the first 911 call regarding the gunshot.

Police had no information from the school

On Wednesday, Bouchard claimed that they had no information from the school, according to the Hill. Oakland County Sheriff's Office stated in a Facebook post that the suspect had been in a meeting with the school about behaviour issues the day before the shooting and the day of the shooting, which was not informed to the Sheriff's Office. There have also been no documented instances of the suspect being bullied at school.

According to the Hill, Bouchard stated that Crumbley exited the bathroom with a loaded handgun two hours after the meeting and began shooting. He also said that the adolescent stayed on campus after the meeting and kept the gun in his backpack or belt. Bouchard also revealed that Crumbley's father purchased the gun, which was used by him in the shooting spree on Tuesday.

The attack was planned

Karen McDonald, an Oakland County prosecutor, said the attack was planned, referring to the digital evidence seized by officials. McDonald also stated that the teen's parents may potentially face criminal prosecution, according to the Hill. Crumbley will face charges involving terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to commit murder, and 12 counts of felony firearm possession.

Image: AP