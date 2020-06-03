Washington DC: Long Lines Seen At Voting Stations Amid Protests And Pandemic

As over 9 states in the US vote amid the nationwide social unrest, DC voters reportedly had to wait for more than four hours, eventually, until past midnight after polls closed for the primary elections. Lengthy queues were witnessed at voting stations in the District, as the pandemic, anti-racial protests, and a curfew caused overcasts in casting the votes. The District had, earlier, issued opting the mail-in ballots to the residents that had made a formal request prior to the deadline.

However, despite health concerns due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, voters in DC navigated the curfew in a massive turnout, as per local reports. As a result of which, the returns were halted until every person that waited in lines had voted. Among other causes for the delay were also some counties that hadn’t reported mail-in or in-person ballots, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. Jurisdictions in Montgomery and Prince Geroge's County decided not to release results as district voting stations continued to see an influx of people and elaborate waiting-in-line for people that wanted to vote.

While downtown DC is apparently now a federal military police state, people up here in Brookland are still wrapped around the block to vote at 10:30 pm. During a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Y1gCN2yVyr — Katherine Sydor (@KatherineSydor) June 3, 2020

People WILL be out past midnight to vote at this rate. The line keeps getting longer (reporting 3 big city blocks here) LIFT THE CURFEW LOUDLY AND CLEARLY. You’ve already messed up with not pursuing vote by mail. Now you have to do what you can to encourage people to stay out. — Laura Fuchs (@DCWard7teacher) June 2, 2020

Jesus. It’s past midnight and people are still waiting in line to vote in DC. And you can’t blame this in Donald Trump. https://t.co/6xE7pBzaAp — Jacob Remes (@jacremes) June 3, 2020

George Floyd protests created higher turnout

Perhaps, at this time, the officials speculated the George Floyd protests created higher turnout and social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 could be accounted as the primary reasons for the delay at the voting stations across DC, US news outlets reported. At some stations, while hundreds of voters waited at polling spots, the mail-in ballot never arrived despite the city-imposed deadlines. Some local news reports quoted it as a “huge failure by DC Board of Elections” to process ballots well within allotted time frames causing inconvenience for the DC residents.

"District of Columbia Board of Elections (DCBOE) will not be releasing Primary Election results until all voters at every Vote Center have cast their ballots," said DCBOE is a social media statement. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser hastily ordered a 7 pm curfew as voters stood to wait at polling spots beyond 8 pm, late night. However, the city officials issued a statement saying that those waiting to vote amid the curfew will not be subject to arrests. Apart from the primary voting, voters cast ballots for US congressional seats, DC council seats, Maryland board of education seats, Maryland city mayors, Maryland city council members, Maryland judges, among others, as per the reports.

(Image Credit: AP)