Kamala Harris Thanks Biden Supporters For 'being So Welcoming' To Hubby Doug Emhoff

US Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has become the talk of the town following her pick by Joe Biden to take on Donald Trump-Mike Pence in the forthcoming presidential elections. As much as there is a buzz on the Indian-Jamaican origin US Senator, her husband Doug Emhoff has got attention too.

It's not just Harris who'll make history as the first woman VP should she win in the November 3 election. Emhoff will be America's first 'Second Man'.

In a tweet on Saturday, Harris thanked Biden supporters for "being so welcoming" to her husband and herself in the campaign. "Electing Joe is just the start of the work ahead of us. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish—together," she said, along with a cheerful photo of her and Emhoff.

To all of @JoeBiden's supporters, thank you for being so welcoming to @douglasemhoff and myself these last few days. Electing Joe is just the start of the work ahead of us. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish—together. pic.twitter.com/wVgxNFs6Tm — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 15, 2020

Doug Emhoff, a high-profile lawyer, also took to Twitter and said he and Kamala are proud to be part of the 'Biden Family'. Emhoff and his children - Kamala's stepchildren - were among Harris's most enthusiastic cheerleaders during her run for the presidency.

He and Kamala Harris first met in 2013, on a blind date set up by PR consultant Chrisette Hudlin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Just one year later, the couple got married at a small and intimate ceremony. According to a US news portal, they each chose to honour the other's cultures — Emhoff wore a garland as a nod to Harris's Hindu roots, and she broke a glass to honour his Jewish heritage.

⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ and I are so proud to be a part of the Biden Family! Join us and let’s win this thing. Text READY to 30330 now. pic.twitter.com/xiEB6kRHrU — Doug Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) August 14, 2020

READ | Joe Biden Slams Trump For His 'abhorrent Lies' On Kamala Harris' Eligibility

READ | Trump Takes Jibe At Kamala Harris, Says 'I Have More Indians Than She Has'

Kamala Harris, 55, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California and often has been described as a trailblazer by former president Barack Obama. She was born in Oakland and grew up in Berkeley. She is known for many firsts.

Harris became the first Indian-origin and second African-American woman to join the Senate, winning the California seat vacated by Senator Barbara Boxer, who retired after 24 years. She held the first event of her 2020 presidential campaign in Washington on the landmark campus of Howard University, from which Harris earned an undergraduate degree in 1986.

READ | Kamala Harris Opens Up About Her Indian, Jamaican Parents On First Campaign With Joe Biden

READ | Amul Celebrates Kamala Harris' Selection As Biden's Running Mate With Creative Doodle