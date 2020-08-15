South Asians For Biden Launches 'Indians For Biden National Council' To Extend Support

As Indian-origin senator Kamala Harris was selected as the Democratic Vice-President candidate for the upcoming November elections, the South Asians for Biden umbrella organisation announced that they will be launching ‘Indians for Biden National Council’. According to reports, the Council will be promoting and highlighting the close ties between 2020 Democratic ticked and the Indian-American community.

The Indians of Biden National Council will reportedly debut on August 15 at the Indian Independence Day event hosted by Joe Biden’s campaign and South Asians for Biden. It is believed that the historic selection of Harris is a step towards further cementing the Indian-American community’s support for the Democratic party. As per reports, the new Council will mobilise Indian Americans of all faiths and backgrounds to work to get the Biden-Harris ticket and other Democrats elected across the country.

Neha Dewan, who is the National Director of South Asians for Biden, said, “South Asians for Biden is excited to launch the Indians for Biden National Council to promote a ticket that is reflective of America”.

She added, “Joe Biden's experience and know-how, along with Kamala Harris' unrelenting grit and passion for fighting for justice, is exactly what is needed for these unprecedented times. That Senator Kamala Harris is the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, adds another dimension to this moment”.

Council to ‘educate and mobilise’ community

The South Asians for Biden organisation has selected Sanjeev Joshipura to serve as the Director for the Indians for Biden National Council. Joshipura reportedly said that the US is on the ‘cusp of a historic moment’ with the election of a ticket that features a black and Indian American woman. He further added that the Council will ‘educate and mobilise’ the community because the Indian-American community’s future hinges upon the upcoming elections.

The Director of the new council added that the Council aims to seize on the historic moment by working to educate community members about Biden's long history of supporting India and the Indian American community. He went on the say that the Council will also work towards educating voters of Senator Harris's ‘illustrious career’ in public service and highlighting Harris's Indian heritage.

As per reports, the Council will be announcing key team member in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the South Asian for Biden organisation is dedicated to engaging, educating, and mobilising the South Asian community to help to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: AP)

