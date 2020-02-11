Democrat Joe Biden Calls Himself ‘underdog’ In New Hampshire

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is portraying himself as “an underdog” in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. The former vice president noted on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont won New Hampshire by 20 percentage points in 2016 and has a next-door neighbor advantage and “real enthusiasm going” for him. But Biden says Sanders’ label as a democratic socialist will not be helpful in the South and other places.

Biden says “I think I’m an underdog here” in New Hampshire but he still feels “good” and is in the race for the “long haul.” Biden says their party’s 2020 presidential nominee will need significant support from African Americans as well as keeping “working-class white folks,” two areas Biden sees as his strength. Biden says “if you can’t win in Pennsylvania, if you can’t help win Senate seats in North Carolina and Georgia, then it’s going to be awful hard” to beat President Donald Trump.

READ| Clinton mocks Bernie Sanders' tuition-free college plan; compares it to 'chocolate milk'

Biden also took a swipe at billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg for the hundreds of millions of dollars he says they’ve spent on TV advertising. Biden says he’s looking forward to debating Bloomberg because he can’t compete with Bloomberg’s money. Asked about polling suggesting Bloomberg is cutting into Biden’s support among moderate Americans, Biden says, “It’s amazing what $500 million can do.”

Biden slams Trump

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticised President Donald Trump on Sunday, calling him "venomous" for firing some of the witnesses that testified against the president in the impeachment hearings.

The former vice president spoke at a rally event in Hudson, New Hampshire. Biden said Trump has created an American he doesn't "know." "Like many of you, I've lost a lot in my lifetime. Lost a wife and a daughter in a car accident. I lost my son to cancer. But I'll be damned if I'm going to stand by and lose my country. It will not happen," said Biden.

READ| Hillary Clinton claims "nobody likes" Bernie Sanders; alleges 'sexism' in his campaign

READ| Joe Biden downplays New Hampshire amid last-minute scramble