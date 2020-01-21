Hillary Clinton Claims "nobody Likes" Bernie Sanders; Alleges 'sexism' In His Campaign

Hillary Clinton in an interview claimed that "nobody likes" her former presidential rival Bernie Sanders, even as the US Senator remains entrenched among the front-runners in the Democratic race. In an interview with "The Hollywood Reports", Clinton was asked about a comment she makes in an upcoming documentary where she says Sanders was “in Congress for years” but, “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.”

In her response, the former first lady said that the criticism still holds and refused to say that she would endorse him if he wins the party's nomination. She said, “It’s not only him, but it’s also the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters.” Bernie Sanders' campaign said that they didn't have a comment on Hillary Clinton's remark. Irrespective of Clinton's remark, many polls have projected Bernie Sanders among the leaders with US President Obama's Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 US Presidential polls to Donald Trump, accused Sanders' supporters of fostering a culture of sexism in politics. This statement comes after rival Elizabeth Warren accused Sanders of suggesting that a 'woman couldn't win the White House' during a private conversation between the two in 2018, however, the charge has been rigidly denied by him. Despite his denial, Warren on camera refused to shake Sanders' outstretched hand after a Democrat debate last week. Both of the rivals accused each other of "lying."

Clinton even attacked the supporters of Sanders, popularly known as "Bernie Bros"; many of whom were critical of Clinton back in 2016 for their “relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture.” After the criticism, netizens were quick to point out that in 2016 after Clinton was put up against Donald Trump in the US Presidential race, Bernie Sanders heavily campaigned for her, by doing around 40 rallies. Meanwhile, in 2008, Clinton only participated in around 10 rallies for former US President Barack Obama.

Clinton Mocks Sanders' College plan

In December last year, Clinton mocked Sanders' vision for social welfare and proposal to make free college in the United States. In an interview with Howard Stern, the former US Secretary of State laughed off Sanders' proposal for free public education, moreover, compared it to 'chocolate milk.' During the interview, Howard Stern said, "Bernie Sanders says, 'free college for everyone,' it's almost like when you run for a fifth-grade class." Vehemently agreeing with Stern, Clinton said, "Chocolate milk for everybody!" Free college for the entire United States has been one of the prominent issues raised by Sanders'. He has further called the exorbitant costs of higher education a 'national disgrace.' He has long called for discarding tuition fees for a public college education. However, analysts have been skeptical about the feasibility of his proposal.

