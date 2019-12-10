Democrats Expected To Unveil Two Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

Two articles of impeachment charges against United States President Donald Trump were expected to be unveiled by Democrats in the US House of Representatives on December 10. Democrats are pushing ahead with formal charges saying that US President abused his powers and put national security at risk by asking President of Ukraine to investigate against his rivals in the Presidential elections. Democrats have accused Trump to withheld the military aide for Ukrainian government while asking the nation to investigate against former US Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

Leading Constitutional scholars were clear: President Trump abused his power, will continue trying to corrupt our democracy, and committed impeachable offenses. pic.twitter.com/661Kk3twXs — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 8, 2019

Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly declined to discuss the charges against the US President or the coming announcements during the evening event on December 9. Details of two articles being disclosed by the Democrats were shared by multiple people who are familiar with the discussions but unauthorized to discuss them and granted anonymity. Reportedly, when the official was asked if Pelosi has enough votes to impeach the POTUS, the Democratic leader said that she would let the House lawmakers cast vote on their discretion.

“On an issue like this, we don’t count the votes. People will just make their voices known on it,” Pelosi said at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council. “I haven’t counted votes, nor will I.”

Republicans defend their leader

If the House votes in the majority against Trump, he will only be the third President in the history of US to get impeached. On the contrary, Trump spent the entire day using Twitter to share notions against the entire impeachment process. The Republicans have joint efforts in calling the proceedings as 'absurd' and Trump's allies are also seen defending him and said that Trump has not done anything wrong ahead of the 2020 election.

Republicans in the House Committee defended Trump using parliamentary manoeuvres, process complaints, and occasional theatrics to disrupt the hearing and accuse Democrats of abusing the impeachment process in pursuit of a political vendetta. Republican F James Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., reportedly criticized the Democrats accusing them of abusing their power as they were subpoenaing phone records of some of Trump's associates. He drew an inference to veteran Republican Joe McCarthy who earlier made accusations of subversion or treason without proper regard for evidence saying that even McCarthy seemed like a piker as compared to what the Democrats were doing by involving electronic surveillance.

(With AP inputs)