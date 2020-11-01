'Did No One Attend His Birthday As Kid?': Obama Mocks Trump's 'obsession' With Big Crowds

Former United States President Barack Obama on Saturday, October 31 took a jibe at Donald Trump over his "obsession with crowd sizes" during rallies. Obama, while campaigning for Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden in Michigan, said Trump cares more about his ego than he does about the COVID-19 pandemic. Asking "What is his obsession, by the way, with crowd size?" Obama went on to lambast Trump and said, "He still worries about his inauguration ceremony crowd being smaller than mine."

'He cares more about his ego'

“Did no one come to his birthday party when he was a kid? Was he traumatized?” Obama asked while ridiculing Trump and his obsession with crowd size. Obama then attacked the President and his administration for their "pathetic" COVID-19 response. He said that Trump cares more about feeding his ego than keeping the American people safe from the viral pandemic, adding "that's the difference between Joe Biden and a reality TV star".

Obama also criticised Trump for accusing doctors of profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic. Obama said Trump cannot fathom the notion that somebody would risk their lives to save others without trying to make a buck. The former president slammed the Republican leader for complaining about the press and people being too focused on COVID. Obama also said Trump is jealous of COVID's media coverage, "COVID, COVID, COVID, he is complaining".

Campaign for US Presidential elections enters its final phase with only two days left before people cast their vote to decide who sits on the top-most chair of the country for the next four years. It may take a week or so to know the final result of the November 3 election because of the widespread use of the mail-in-voting option this year in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the result is announced, the Electoral College will cast its vote on December 14. US Congress will then count the votes on January 6 and whosoever wins the majority will be named the new president on January 20.

