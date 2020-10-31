Donald Trump Predicts 'tremendous Victory' And 'red Wave' At A Rally In Michigan

On October 30, just four days ahead of the November 3 US Presidential elections, President Donald Trump predicted a “sweeping victory” for himself as he campaigned in Michigan, saying, the Republicans are expecting “a tremendous victory" and a "red wave the likes of which has never been seen." The rally was a part of the Trump campaign in the three-state swing to the Midwest where Trump and Biden battle head-to-head in the critical region. As he commenced the rally after he deplaned the Air Force One, Trump greeted the crowd at Waterford Township, Michigan, by tossing the MAGA hat as he complained about the coronavirus restrictions in Minnesota that might hamper his final rally and rejoiced at his "assumed" victory.

According to sources of CNN, Trump's final rally for the 2020 election is scheduled at Rochester, Minnesota, where Democratic state officials had slashed the crowd capacity to only 250 people adhering to state Department of Health safety protocol amid the recent COVID-19 cases surge. Meanwhile, Trump lambasted the "arrogant, far-left political class" like Democrats and his presidential contender Joe Biden that were keen to "imprison you in your homes while letting anarchists, agitators and vandals roam free as they destroy your cities and states," as he spoke in a live-streamed address to the hooting packed crowd. Trump criticized the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for "double standards", saying, that on one hand they demonstrated views against police brutality, and on the other hand refused to condemn police killing.

There is only one way to defend your dignity. There is only one way to defend your family and your Country. There is only one way to preserve, protect and defend the American Way of Life: you must show up and vote on November 3rd! https://t.co/gsFSgh2KPc pic.twitter.com/14MbcBz2oH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2020

Mocks Fox News' host, downplays hospitalizations

Further, the US president criticized the George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota for looting and arsenal. Furthermore, Trump mocked the Fox News host Laura Ingraham for wearing a mask and downplayed the hospital case counts of the coronavirus patients. "The hospitals are falsely inflating the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country in order to make more money," he said. Trump's comments come as, by October 30, the coronavirus had infected close to 9 million and killed 230,000. "If you get it, you are going to get better and then you’re going to be immune, and it's a whole thing and it goes away, but the vaccines will help," Trump said speaking from an airport tarmac in Waterford Township.

