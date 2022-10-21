Diwali 2023 In New York: Newn York Mayor Eric Adams Declares Diwali Holiday From 2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced Diwali to be a holiday for New York City public schools from 2023.

Joined by Jenifer Rajkumar, New York Assembly member, Eric Adams had introduced the legislation to recognise Diwali and David Banks, New York City Schools Chancellor reported. The Legislators swapped "Anniversary Day", celebrated in July, with Diwali, and thus begins the journey of US Diwali celebrations.

Diwali instead of Anniversary Day

Known as "Brooklyn- Queens Day" in the olden times and later known as Anniversary Day, it was celebrated on the first Thursday in July. The Brooklyn- Queens Day was in books since 1829 and schools have been observing it as a holiday since the mid-1900s. In a press conference, Jenifer Rajkumar said, "The time has come to recognise over 200,000 New Yorkers of Buddhist, Sikh and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the festival of Lights." She added that Anniversary day is "an obscure and antiquated day", while Diwali is celebrated by a "growing number of New Yorkers".

The Assemblywoman said, "There's not enough room in the New York City school calendar to have a Diwali school holiday." To this, Jenifer Rajkumar replied, "Well, my legislation makes room."

Adams said, "We are going to encourage children to learn about what is Diwali," adding "We’re going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the Festival of Lights, and how do you turn a light on within yourself." This announcement comes after Adams noted that the holiday is "long overdue" for the city's Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist students and communities.