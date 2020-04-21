COVID-19: Joe Biden Says Trump Should 'stop Blaming Others And Do His Job'

The only Democratic candidate in 2020 presidential elections in America, Joe Biden has asked US President Donald Trump to “stop blaming others” and instead “do his job” on April 21. As criticism mounted over Trump administration’s response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the former US Vice President took the opportunity to urge Democrat supporters to make “Trump a one-time president”. While the coronavirus cases continue to spike in the country, Trump has not only encouraged the state governors to re-open businesses but has blamed the policies by Barack Obama for initially conducting limited COVID-19 tests.

The President needs to stop blaming others and do his job. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 21, 2020

Biden, who is now officially endorsed by former US President Barack Obama, claimed that once the Republican leader is removed from power, the nation will be transformed. The Democratic frontrunner said that despite putting in the hard work to rebuild the United States, he will even “create a better future” for all Americans. As the US deals with the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, White House has been surrounded by criticism ranging from its unorganised response to giving false hopes to the citizens. Just recently, top medical advisers in the US even sparked concerns over Trump suggesting that the pandemic has “passed the peak”.

We have to come together to make Donald Trump a one-term president. Once we do that, we will not only do the hard work of rebuilding this nation — we will transform it and create a better future for all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 20, 2020

‘The Buck Stops Here’

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has released a new advertisement on April 21 with the title “The Buck Stops Here”. The ad is a compilation of Trump’s comments made specifically during the daily briefings of the coronavirus task force that according to Biden shows lack of accountability. The former US Vice President even said that the position of the US President comes with a lot of responsibility that requires one to make “biggest decisions in the world”. However, he further added that all former owners of the White House have “met that duty” except Donald Trump.

The office of the presidency comes with the ultimate responsibility for the biggest decisions in the world. Every great president throughout our history has met that duty with the leadership it demands. Donald Trump has not. pic.twitter.com/Dn9Gj50Dev — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 20, 2020

