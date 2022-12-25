Donald Trump Attacks Political Opponents In Christmas Wish; 'Trying To Destroy US...'

Former US President Donald Trump has posted a bizarre Christmas message, which is quite different from the Christmas message posted by current US President Joe Biden, as per a report from Mirror. Donald Trump wished everyone a Merry Christmas whilst attacking his political opponents. Trump reportedly slammed Biden as a "mentally disabled Democrat".

In the post, Trump claimed that he is "clairvoyant". "Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump," wrote Trump on his social media platform. He also mocked the Department of Justice by calling it the "department of injustice".

Joe Biden's X'mas message

US President Joe Biden posted a sombre Christmas message. "There is a certain stillness at the centre of the Christmas story: a silent night when all the world goes quiet. And all the clamour, everything that divides us, fades away in the stillness of a winter’s evening. I wish you that peace this Christmas Eve," Joe Biden wrote. Donald Trump has been recently facing questions over his next presidential campaign. Many Republicans are suggesting that the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis will be a better Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. Ron DeSantis recently won the governorship of Florida with a significant margin. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested some time ago that Ron DeSantis should be the Republican presidential candidate in 2024, instead of Donald Trump.