Donald Trump Says He Will Stay In Washington To Ensure 'law And Order Is Enforced'

US President Donald Trump, on June 26 announced that he was staying back in Washington to maintain law and order, after cancelling a weekend golf outing in New Jersey. The American leader was slammed last month for his golf outing, aimed at showing normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'People will be brought to justice'

Taking to Twitter, Trump announced his change of plans and said that though he was scheduled to go to Bedminster, he was staying back at White House to make sure “Law and order is enforced”. He added that though anarchist and arsonists had been largely stopped, he was doing “whatever necessary” for the safety of American communities.

I was going to go to Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, but wanted to stay in Washington, D.C. to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced. The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

...I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe — and these people will be brought to Justice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

Trump has followed a rather harsh method to quell protests that have bow engulfed all the 50 states of America. Protesters have been tear-gassed and fired upon by bullets, a reality which has prompted criticism from activists and the political opened. Trump's photo-op across the White House, earlier this month, has also attracted flak including that of his arch-enemy- the Iranian president.

Meanwhile, amid continued protests related to the police killing of George Floyd, Washington, D.C. law enforcement agencies have increased the police presence and expanded the perimeter around Lafayette Square. The moves come a day after protesters tried to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House before being dispersed by police. Several dozen police officers formed a line at across 16th street near the intersection of I street, in the heart of what has been renamed "Black Lives Matter Plaza" by Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

